Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NCCTF) ("NetCents" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Daniel-Carl Eigenmann has joined the Company's Board of Advisors.

Mr. Eigenmann is a founder and the President of the Board of Directors for Iko Capital AG, a leading Wealth Management firm based in Zug, Switzerland. In his role at Iko Capital AG, Mr. Eigenmann is responsible for compliance with FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, as well as regular review of their portfolio for money laundering and compliance within the investment guidelines of managed accounts for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI).

Prior to founding Iko Capital AG, Mr. Eigenmann was the Executive Director of DE Investment and Consulting AG until its acquisition. As part of Mr. Eigenmann's 36-year career in the financial markets, Mr. Eigenmann held the position of Vice President of Investment Banking at UBS Zurich and St. Moritz for 15-years as well as Vice President of Wealth Management at Liechtensteinishce Ladesbank Vaduz.

Mr. Eigenmann has served on the board of multiple corporations and lead product development and tailoring within evolving legal and market landscapes. Mr. Eigenmann has a degree from the University of Cambridge and a Business Economist diploma from the Graduate School of Business Administration- Zurich.

"It's with great pleasure that I have accepted to join NetCents' Board of Advisors," stated Mr. Eigenmann. "Since I've been involved with the Company, I've been impressed by both their platform and recent growth. I believe that they have positioned themselves to disrupt the payments industry and become a global leader driving cryptocurrency adoption and innovation."

The Company would also like to announce the retirement of Gordon Jessop as President and COO of NetCents Technology effective December 31, 2019. Mr. Jessop will also retire from NetCents Technology's Board of Directors. Over the past several months, the Company has been working on and implementing a continuity and transition plan in anticipation of Mr. Jessop's retirement. The Company would like to thank Mr. Jessop for his tenure at NetCents and the Company wishes him all the best in this new adventure.

"Over the past 6-years, playing a key role in taking the Company from a privately-held traditional payment processor to a leader in cryptocurrency payment processing has been both challenging and rewarding, as well as the highlight of my career," stated Mr. Jessop. "The decision to retire is never an easy one but the decision was made easier by my confidence in the NetCents leadership team, technology, and growth trajectory. I am certain that NetCents will continue to thrive."

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company's CFO, Christopher Cherry, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Cherry joined the Company in October 2018 as CFO. Mr. Cherry is a CPA having obtained the Chartered Accountant designation in February 2009 and the Certified General Accountant designation in 2004. He has over 15 years' of corporate accounting and audit experience and has acted as Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary for multiple public companies. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an IPO specialist and auditor for public companies.

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51211