Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Andrea Millsap as the Company's National Sales Director. A key aspect of her role is to develop and implement sales strategies and infrastructure for Vivera's entire sales team.

"I am thrilled to join Vivera to help increase awareness of its innovative products," said Ms. Millsap. "I look forward to using my expertise to forge strong relationships with customers and physicians across the country. I began my career within the pharmaceutical industry because of my desire to help people and I believe that Vivera's TVIA Kit products can change the landscape when it comes to pain management."

A highly skilled sales and marketing executive, Ms. Millsap previously held positions at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Zila Pharmaceuticals, and Nevada Dental Associates prior to joining Vivera. At Pfizer for over eight years, Ms. Millsap was the District Product Lead for Lyrica and instrumental in the Eucrisa product launch. Appointed Lyrica Field Force Faculty, she aided in the roll out and implementation of the Lyrica brand strategy. Other responsibilities at Pfizer included promoting its product portfolio to high volume primary care offices and specialty offices to increase provider and patient awareness. An ambitious leader, Ms. Millsap was able to quickly establish rapport, build credibility and cultivate lasting relationships with major accounts during her time at both Pfizer and Zila.

"I am confident that Andrea will excel in her new role with us," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "She is an outstanding motivator with a proven track record of developing high-performing sales teams and creating a winning culture. Plus, she brings a unique perspective that I believe will better serve our sales force, and ultimately our customers."

"Not only have I had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales, but I recently had heart surgery and when I left the hospital, I used Vivera's products," added Ms. Millsap. "I'm living proof that the products work and I'm eager to share my experience and help Vivera make a difference. I'm excited for what the future holds."

Ms. Millsap received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Corporate Communications from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is a part of the Alumni Association. She was a Member of the Primary Care Performance Pillar Team in 2016. In 2016 she was also selected by her peers for the Pfizer "Own It" award, an award given for demonstrating excellence within the field and amongst fellow cohorts. Ms. Millsap was a 2015 Summit Winner, finishing the year as one of the top 10 national sales representatives in the country. She is passionate about patient advocacy and making a difference in the healthcare sector.

