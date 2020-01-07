The global delta robots market is poised to grow by USD 241.66 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global delta robots market 2019-2023

Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Delta Robots Market Analysis Report by End-User (Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, and Pharmaceuticals), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the technological advances in delta robots. In addition, the development of vision-integrated delta robots is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global market.

Delta robots are increasingly being used because they are lightweight and can thus achieve greater accuracy and speed. Previously, only 4-axis delta robots were available. However, owing to technology advances and developments in motion technologies, delta robots are currently available in 3-axis, 4-axis, and 6-axis types and can handle a payload ranging from 1 lb to 26 lbs. Technologically advanced delta robots can perform difficult pick and place tasks at high speed and accuracy with minimum imperfections by delta robots integrated with vision systems. Thus, the development of vision-integrated delta robots is identified as a critical trend that will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing innovations and new developments in delta robot technology have helped to broaden the application sphere of these robots. They are currently being used in material handling, palletizing, and for managing high loads in industrial manufacturing operations. Thus, technology advances in delta robots have increased their application and demand among end-user industries, which in turn, will drive the global market.

Major Five Delta Robots Market Companies:

ABB

ABB operates its business under various segments such as electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company provides IRB 360 FlexPicker delta robots for pick and place applications.

FANUC CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION operates its business under four segments, which include FA, robot, robomachine, and service. The company provides M-1iA, M-2iA, and M-3iA Series of delta robots.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely ship offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system plant engineering, motorcycle engine, precision machinery robots, and other. The company provides Y series pick and place parallel type robots. The products in this series include YF002N Robot and YF003N Robot.

OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation operates its business under six segments, which include industrial automation; electronic and mechanical components; automotive electronic components; social systems, solutions and service; healthcare; and others. The company provides Sysmac Delta robot series.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION operates its businesses under the following segments: motion control, system engineering, robotics, and others. The company provides MPP3 series robot arms.

Delta Robots End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Food and beverages

Electrical and electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Delta Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

