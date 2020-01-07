Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Sells 875 kW Microgrid System to New York School District

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale 7 InVerde e+ microgrid enabled cogeneration units to a school district in upstate New York. The system will replace existing, non-microgrid Tecogen units that have been in operation for over 21 years. The new system will allow the school to rely on the 875 kW output of the cogeneration units to supply backup power in the event of a grid outage, an important feature in the district's decision to install the InVerde e+ system.

"The existing cogeneration plant provided heat and power to this school district since 1998," said Jeff Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales for Tecogen. "In addition to the significant savings the district has historically received, the plant provided well over 66,000 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction when compared to energy from the existing utility. The system will also eliminate the need for standby diesel generators currently used for backup power which have far greater emissions and rely on limited onsite fuel storage."

The Tecogen InVerde e+ system provides dramatic reductions in the cost to heat and power buildings such as school systems while reducing the GHG footprint of the facility. The added resiliency to grid outages that the InVerde microgrid technology provides was also a significant factor in the selection of Tecogen for the project. Schools are often designated as emergency shelters, and the added backup power of the InVerde system to the district eliminates the need for dedicated standby generators to provide power in the event of a grid outage.

"Many municipal buildings such as schools are turning to our InVerde e+ system to provide both resiliency to grid outages and compliance with energy and emissions reduction goals," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen Chief Executive Officer. "We are very pleased that existing customers such as this school district recognize the sustained value and longstanding reliability of Tecogen equipment and services and chose to upgrade their facility with the InVerde microgrid technology. The new cogeneration system will continue to provide significant operational cost saving while eliminating the need for diesel generators in the event of a power outage."

The project will include a five-year maintenance contract and is expected to be operational in fall 2020.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

