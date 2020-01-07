Power management company Eaton today announced that April Miller Boise has been appointed executive vice president and general counsel. In this role, she will serve as counsel to Eaton's executive management team and its Board of Directors, and will lead the company's global Legal organization, including the Corporate Governance and Compliance functions.

Prior to joining Eaton, Miller Boise was most recently senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Meritor, Inc. Throughout her 25-year career, Miller Boise has held various executive leadership roles including general counsel, head of global mergers and acquisitions and corporate secretary at Avintiv. She was the general counsel, corporate secretary and chief privacy officer at Veyance Technologies, Inc. and an Executive Committee member and managing partner of the Cleveland, Ohio, office of Thompson Hine LLP.

Miller Boise has a Juris Doctor from The University of Chicago Law School, Chicago, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Miller Boise and her family will relocate from Troy, Michigan, to Cleveland, Ohio.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 101,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

