Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11133 ISIN: DE000A111338 Ticker-Symbol: AM3D 
Xetra
07.01.20
16:19 Uhr
16,460 Euro
-0,540
-3,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,520
16,640
17:21
16,460
16,560
17:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG16,460-3,18 %