Kenneth Pettine Announces Scholarship Program

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Kenneth Pettine is proud to announce the launch of the Kenneth Pettine Scholarship Program. The scholarship program will offer one scholarship of $3,000 and two scholarships of $1,000 each.

Students currently enrolled at a college or university in Canada or the United States are eligible to apply. The scholarship program is set to launch on January 13th, 2020.

Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a renowned orthopedic surgeon with an extensive background in spinal surgery, research, and rehabilitation. He has been featured as one of the top 50 Spine and Specialist Surgeons to Know in America, is a highly-sought after public speaker for national and international symposiums, and is the author of over 40 research publications.

In order to be eligible for this scholarship opportunity, applicants must submit a letter of acceptance or another form of proof of enrollment from their college or university as well as a 500-word essay that details what the applicant is studying, what type of career they hope to secure after graduation, and why they should be chosen for this opportunity.

Successful applicants of the Kenneth Pettine Scholarship Program will be chosen based on their essay submissions. As part of their essay submissions, applicants are encouraged to include their level of need, as well as a brief overview of their work and volunteer experience.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit kennethpettinescholarship.com.

About Kenneth Pettine

Dr. Kenneth Pettine is a serial entrepreneur and published clinical researcher with over 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon. He holds a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his master's degree in orthopedic surgery and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

In 1991, Dr. Pettine founded the Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine. Kenneth Pettine is also the founder of Paisley Laboratories and the co-founder of the Society for Ambulatory Spine Surgery. In addition, he co-invented the Prestige™ cervical artificial disc and the Maverick Artificial Disc™. Dr. Pettine is the principal investigator of 18 FDA studies involving non-fusion implants, biologics, and stem cells. He holds the only two issued U.S. patents for performing stem cell joint and spinal injections and currently has six additional patents pending for additional stem cell applications.

