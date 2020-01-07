SThree (STHR) SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable 07-Jan-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 07 January 2020 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") 2020 Announcement Timetable SThree, the global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), confirms the following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar: 27 January 2020 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2019 16 March 2020 Q1 Trading Statement 20 April 2020 Annual General Meeting* 15 June 2020 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2020 20 July 2020 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2020 14 September 2020 Q3 Trading Statement 14 December 2020 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2020 25 January 2021 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2020 *The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 600 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Susie Hudson Sam Modlin ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 38966 EQS News ID: 948111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)