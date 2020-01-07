The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% between 2020-2024

The report, natural gas market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on resource type and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005736/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global natural gas market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the natural gas market includes:

Natural gas market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Resource type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Natural Gas Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp ConocoPhillips Co. Exxon Mobil Corp. PetroChina Co. Ltd. PJSC Gazprom Royal Dutch Shell Plc Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Suncor Energy Inc. TOTAL SA.



Natural Gas Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Natural Gas Market Landscape 2020-2024: Resource Type

Conventional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Unconventional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rising investments in upstream projects will drive the natural gas market

Drilling activities to tap unconventional reserves such as oil sands, tight gas, and shale oil and gas are gaining traction in countries such as Canada and the US. This is driving the adoption of unconventional exploration and production technologies. As a result, upstream oil and gas companies are experiencing growth opportunities, leading to an increase in natural gas exploration and production activities.

Commoditization of LNG An emerging trend in the natural gas market

The global commoditization of LNG has resulted in new avenues for stakeholders. This allows producers and importers to trade LNG at spot prices as surplus supply leads to a reduction in cost. Consequently, the adoption of LNG is increasing, thus driving the shift from coal to natural gas.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/natural-gas-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects

Commoditization of LNG

Technological advances in gas distribution

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Energy Reports:

Global Natural Gas Storage Market 2019-2023: The global natural gas storage market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023. The natural gas storage market size will increase by 64.36 million toe during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The global natural gas storage market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023. The natural gas storage market size will increase by 64.36 million toe during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market 2019-2023:The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the period 2019-2023. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market size will increase by USD 50.22 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005736/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com