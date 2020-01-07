The global single-use airway diagnostic devices market is poised to grow by USD 847.96 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 122-page research report with TOC on "Single-Use Airway Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Single-use accessories and Single-use endoscopy devices), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of lung disorders. In addition, the increasing focus on single-use sheath and accessories is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the single-use airway diagnostic devices market.

Dust, microbial infection, air pollution, and occupational chemicals are some of the primary reasons for lung disorders such as lung cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia. They impact the air sacs (alveoli) which can be examined with the help of single-use airway diagnostic devices. The single-use airway diagnostic devices help in preventing cross-contamination and therefore are instrumental in reducing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Thus, many end-users have been opting for single-use airway diagnostic devices to diagnose and treat lung-related disorders, which will drive the global market.

Moreover, vendors have been developing various single-use accessories such as tubes, sheaths, forceps, and brushes to avoid the risk of contamination. Single-use sheaths in reusable bronchoscopes can help in reducing the chance of contamination and ease the sterilization process. Thus, the increasing advances in single-use bronchoscopes combined with single-use accessories will positively impact the global single-use airway diagnostic devices market.

Major Five Single-Use Airway Diagnostic Devices Market Companies:

Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S operates the business under various segments such as anaesthesia, visualisation, and Patient monitoring and diagnostics (PMD). The company offers a wide range of single-use airway diagnostic devices. Some of the products offered by the company are aScope 4 Broncho and aScope BronchoSampler.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation operates the business under four segments, which include medical, scientific solutions, imaging, and others. The company's key offerings include biopsy forceps and cytology brushes.

ProSurg Inc.

The products offered by ProSurg Inc. include NeoFlex bronchoscope. This is a single-use flexible digital video bronchoscope with a built-in LED light source and a dual HD video monitor.

Valtronic

The key offering from Valtronic includes the disposable bronchoscope. This single-use flexible bronchoscope is designed using a camera with CMOS image sensor technology and an LED light source.

Verathon Inc.

Verathon Inc. operates its businesses under the following segments: BladderScan and GlideScope. The company's key offerings in the single-use airway diagnostic devices market include GlideScope BFlex. It is a single-use flexible bronchoscope, which delivers optimal visibility and maneuverability for routine airway and bronchoscopy procedures.

Single-Use Airway Diagnostic Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Single-use accessories

Single-use endoscopy devices

Single-Use Airway Diagnostic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

