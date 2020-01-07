Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856840 ISIN: JP3201200007 Ticker-Symbol: OLY1 
Tradegate
06.01.20
10:19 Uhr
13,900 Euro
+0,200
+1,46 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,400
14,600
17:27
14,300
14,500
17:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMBU
AMBU A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMBU A/S14,405-2,64 %
OLYMPUS CORPORATION13,900+1,46 %