Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14T7S ISIN: CA65405R1047 Ticker-Symbol: HLI 
Frankfurt
07.01.20
08:11 Uhr
0,072 Euro
-0,003
-3,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOLA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICOLA MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NICOLA MINING
NICOLA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NICOLA MINING INC0,072-3,38 %