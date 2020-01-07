At the request of Fluicell AB, Fluicell AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 15, 2020. Security name: FLUICELL TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: FLUI TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013646569 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 187306 ---------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company's share on First North between May 14, 2020 and May 28, 2020, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 8.50 SEK and at most 9.90 SEK. 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Fluicell AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 1, 2020 - June 22, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 18, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.