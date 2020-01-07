Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915165 ISIN: FR0000063935 Ticker-Symbol: BDU 
Tradegate
07.01.20
16:24 Uhr
23,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONDUELLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONDUELLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,650
17:51
23,250
23,450
17:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
B&G FOODS
B&G FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
B&G FOODS INC15,290-1,58 %
BONDUELLE SA23,4500,00 %