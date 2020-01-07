The canned mushroom market is poised to grow by USD 4.57 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global canned mushroom market 2019-2023.

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Canned Mushroom Market Analysis Report by Product (Canned button mushroom, Canned shiitake mushroom, Canned oyster mushroom, and Other canned mushroom), by Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the health benefits of mushroom consumption. In addition, the increasing popularity of a vegan diet is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the canned mushroom market.

Mushrooms contain selenium and are high in antioxidants. Selenium helps in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. It plays a crucial role in liver enzyme function, decreases tumor growth, and prevents inflammation. In addition to selenium, mushrooms also contain Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium which helps in maintaining cardiovascular health. Moreover, mushrooms are rich in insoluble dietary fibers and are increasingly consumed by people suffering from obesity, cholesterol, and coronary heart disorders. The demand for canned mushrooms is also rising due to the increasing need for convenient food options, which can be prepared with minimal effort. These factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

With growing awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet with include better heart health and reduced obesity risk, the adoption of veganism is expected to increase in the coming years. This will subsequently drive the demand for canned mushrooms which are a popular vegan alternative.

Major Five Canned Mushroom Market Companies:

B&G Foods

B&G Foods is engaged in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of a wide range of high-quality shelf-stable and frozen foods across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods offers a range of canned mushrooms under the brand, Green Giant.

Bonduelle

Bonduelle operates its business through the Europe and Non-Europe Zone. The Europe Zone covers the following geographical areas: France, Germany, Italy, and the Iberian Peninsula, which form Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and Central Europe. The Non-Europe Zone covers Eastern Europe, Asia, the Mercosur, North America, and Export markets. The company offers a range of canned mushrooms under the brand, Bonduelle.

Giorgio Fresh

Giorgio Fresh has business operations under two segments, namely retail and foodservice. The company offers a range of mushrooms for retail customers, including White Mushrooms, Blendabella, Canned Jarred Mushrooms, Crimini/Baby Bellas, Portabella Mushrooms, Exotic Mushrooms, Organic Mushrooms, Dried Mushrooms, and Marinated Mushrooms. Giorgio Fresh offers a wide range of canned mushrooms under the Giorgio and Pennsylvania Dutchman brands.

Greenyard

Greenyard operates its business under three segments, which include fresh, long fresh, and horticulture. Under the fresh segment, the company engages in the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, and plants. The long fresh segment includes processed and frozen products. The key offering of the company is canned mushrooms.

OKECHAMP

OKECHAMP operates its businesses under the following segments: processed mushrooms, processed vegetables, Ole! BRAND, and compost. The company offers a range of canned mushrooms.

Canned Mushroom Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Canned button mushroom

Canned shiitake mushroom

Canned oyster mushroom

Other canned mushroom

Canned Mushroom Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

