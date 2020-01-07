Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris:GET):
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE and Oddo BHF as at 31 December 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 170,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 13,299,340.26 in cash
For reference, as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 202,234 Getlink shares
- EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash
Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:
- 2,560 buy transactions
- 1,954 sell transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
- 2,665,319 shares purchased for 37,521,942.83 euros
- 2,697,553 shares sold for 38,382,927.21 euros
