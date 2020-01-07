Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE and Oddo BHF as at 31 December 2019 the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

170,000 Getlink shares

EUR 13,299,340.26 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

202,234 Getlink shares

EUR 12,438,339.09 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, the following transactions have been carried out:

2,560 buy transactions

1,954 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

2,665,319 shares purchased for 37,521,942.83 euros

2,697,553 shares sold for 38,382,927.21 euros

Getlink S.E.