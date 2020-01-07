Regulatory News:
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR), pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces its 2020 financial calendar.
Events
Dates*
2019 full-year sales and results
April 27, 2020
Annual General Meeting
June 26, 2020
2020 first-half sales and results
October 5, 2020
(*): Press releases are published after market closes. Subject to modification.
About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies
Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.
Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.
Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.
For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005843/en/
Contacts:
Hoffmann Green
Jérôme Caron
Chief Financial Officer
finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr
+33 (0)2 51 46 06 00
NewCap
Sandrine Boussard-Gallien
Théodora Xu
Investor Relations
ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98