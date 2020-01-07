Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee (IAC) will meet telephonically on Jan. 24 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The public is invited to listen to the meeting live using the dial-in details provided below. A recording of the meeting will be archived on the committee's web page for later listening.

The committee will discuss and possibly vote on recommendations on two topics: first, the SEC's proxy voting advice and Rule 14a-8 proposed rulemakings; and, second, exchange rebate tier disclosure. The agenda for the meeting is available here.

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee's webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Conference Call Details:

The public may dial-in to the IAC meeting by calling 844-721-7239 (toll-free) from within the U.S. and Canada, or 409-207-6953 (caller-paid) for other international calls. Access Code: 4443950.