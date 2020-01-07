Naturalness and Sophistication of ACL's Wallcoverings Will Be Present at A@W London 2020

Sensory Design and the Return of Nature Into Spaces are Some of the Themes that will Inspire Professionals this Year

PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wood-clad floor that reverberates through space or the roughness of a stone wall that gives sobriety to a room are examples of how the new stream of design and architecture is exploring materials, spaces and human senses. This new paradigm, which brings Nature back to the interiors, will inspire the next edition of Architect@Work London, scheduled for January 29th and 30th. A theme as natural as the products that A Cimenteira do Louro (ACL) will present at today's biggest architectural and design event.

Materiality, sensory design and nature are concepts that are exciting architects and designers and will be debated at A@W London 2020, under the theme Sensory Design - Acting Natural: new ways in which architecture and the environment converge. For two days, The Old Truman Brewery will be the scene of a rich exchange of knowledge and human relations. At number 23, ACL will present 5 collections of wallcoverings and pavements that made success in the latest editions of A@W. Siena, Vértices, Hando Plus, Riscado Plus and Dex are the products that fully materialize this new stream that explores the endless ways of providing holistic sensory experiences to the users of a space - commercial, private and public.

The three-dimensionality and perfect imitation of the colors and textures of natural elements, present in the Portuguese landscape, such as stone and wood, define the performative and aesthetic excellence of ACL products, which are fully developed based on concrete, a composite of organic products, that the Portuguese company reuses 100%. The vital need for a return to authenticity and the attention to multisensory stimuli, are the new challenges of today. In line with this trend, that uses technology to recreate and ennoble natural materials, ACL distinguishes with products that transform spaces and atmospheres and sublimate the human experience.

Sophistication, bold design and sensoriality is what Portugal's most international wallcovering and flooring company will present in London, at the end of January, to Architecture and Interior Design professionals, with the promise of inspiring their next projects.

Contact: Joana Ferreira, +351-919-560-806, jf@aclweb.pt, joanaferreira.acl@gmail.com