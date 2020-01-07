Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
December 31, 2019
267,276,128
Theoretical number of voting rights:
267,276,128
Number of exercisable voting rights*:
266,962,722
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
Total number of shares as at September 30, 2019
267,207,131
Exercise of stock options
24,423
Total number of shares as at October 31, 2019
267,231,554
Exercise of stock options
28,732
Total number of shares as at November 30, 2019
267,260,286
Exercise of stock options
15,842
Total number of shares as at December 31, 2019
267,276,128
Key financial dates:
- 2019 annual results: February 13, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts January 14, 2020
- 2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts April 7, 2020
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrandgroup.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005056/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations
Legrand
Ronan Marc
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.fr
Press relations
Publicis Consultants
Vilizara Lazarova
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34
Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr