Technavio has been monitoring the global cartesian robots market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.27 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005695/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global cartesian robots market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Cartesian Robots Market Analysis Report by End-User (Automotive; Electrical and electronics; Chemical and petrochemical; Food and beverage; and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cartesian-robots-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cartesian robots from the automotive industry. In addition, the high focus on use of collaborative robots is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cartesian robots market.

The increasing demand for cartesian robots from the automotive industry will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Cartesian robots are primarily used for welding car parts and in palletizing, part insertion, and pick-and-pale applications. With the increasing sale of automobiles across the globe, automotive companies are relying on robots and automation to increase their manufacturing output. Cartesian robots offer an efficient and economical solution to improve productivity and provide high precision, durability, and repeatability in the manufacturing process. Thus, the rising demand for automobiles will drive the growth of the cartesian robots market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cartesian Robots Market Companies:

ABB

ABB operates the businesses under various segments such as electrification products; robotics and motion; industrial automation; and power grids. The company provides the IRB 6620LX industrial robot that is mounted on a linear axis.

DENSO (DENSO WAVE)

DENSO (DENSO WAVE) operates the business under seven segments, which include thermal systems, powertrain systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, electronic systems, non-automotive businesses, and others. DENSO WAVE, a subsidiary of DENSO, manufactures the XR Series cartesian robot.

Midea Group (KUKA)

Midea Group (KUKA) has business operations under various segments, namely heating ventilation, air-conditioner; consumer appliances; robots and automatic system; and other segments. The company provides the KR70 LP laser cutting gantry.

Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson operates the business under four segments, which include printing solutions, visual communications, wearable industrial products, and others. The company offers the Epson EZ Modules of cartesian robots.

TOSHIBA MACHINE

TOSHIBA MACHINE operates the businesses under the following segments: molding machinery, machine tools, and other products. The company provides single-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis, and 4-axis cartesian coordinate robots. Some of the products series include the COMPO ARM BA-? Series, COMPO ARM BA-? Series, and COMPO ARM BA-C Series.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cartesian Robots End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Chemical and petrochemical

Food and beverage

Others

Cartesian Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005695/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com