Mediawan (Paris:MDW):

Information as per articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Information relating to liquidity agreement entrusted by Mediawan to Oddo HBF SCA Natixis, on 31 December 2019 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 52.303

Cash balance available on liquidity account: 440,413.78

It is recalled that on the last report on 28 June 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 74,706

Cash balance available on liquidity account: €111,931

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

Contacts:

Mediawan:

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media: Majorelle PR Events: Clara Devoret cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr +33 (0)6 40 48 57 27