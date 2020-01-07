Radix to Launch its New Version of the Cloud-based Classroom Management Solution at the Bett Show

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at the Bett show (London Excel January 22-25), showcasing its tailor-made device management solutions for the training and education vertical, and launching its new version of the VISO TeacherView cloud-based classroom management solution.

Available as a stand-alone product (cloud-based or on-premise) or part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform (MDM), known as VISO, the solution is platform and device agnostic, providing educators with the tools to facilitate efficient collaborative learning across all devices, including Chromebooks, tablets, iPads, laptops, interactive touch screens and VR devices.

Nadav Avni, Marketing Director at Radix, said: "With education institutions becoming more connected than ever, we knew it is only a matter of time until there will be a demand for a device-agnostic cloud-based classroom management solution and we answered that need.

Radix VISO device management platform is the only one taking in mind and providing effective administrative and instructional capabilities to all stakeholders in the education ecosystem (IT admins, educators, principals, coordinators and project managers)."

