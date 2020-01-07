ATEME: ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), the emerging leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2020. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

Thursday, January 30, 2020 2019 Annual Revenues Thursday, March 26, 2020 2019 Year-End Results Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2020 First Quarter Revenues Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, July 16, 2020 2020 Half-Year Revenues Thursday, September 24, 2020 2020 Half-Year Results Thursday, November 5, 2020 2020 Third Quarter Revenues



This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.





About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 18 countries, ATEME is 274 employees strong (as of 2019/06/30), including 110 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C







