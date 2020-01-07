The global electrolyte mixes market is poised to grow by USD 415.93 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Electrolyte Mixes Market Analysis Report by End-User (Electrolyte mixes for humans and Electrolyte mixes for animals), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the health benefits of electrolyte mixes. In addition, the introduction of flavored electrolyte mixes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly consuming electrolyte mixes as they help to improve electrolyte balance in the body due to the presence of essential salts such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. The electrolyte mixes also helps to relax muscles, regulate body temperatures, and maintain blood pH levels. These factors are expected to drive the global electrolyte mixes market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Electrolyte Mixes Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the businesses under various segments such as established pharmaceuticals, nutritionals, diagnostics, and cardiovascular and neuromodulation. The company offers various electrolyte mixes such as Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus and Pedialyte Sparkling Rush.

Cargill

Cargill operates the business under four segments, which include animal nutrition protein; food ingredients applications; origination processing; and industrial financial services. The company offers various electrolyte mixes such as Aqua-Aide.

Fonterra

Fonterra has business operations under various segments, namely ingredients, consumer and foodservice, and China farms. The company offers electrolyte mix products such as Novolyte.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo operates the business under three segments, which include Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America Beverages. The company also operates businesses in Latin America Europe Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, Middle East and North Africa. The company offers electrolyte mixes such as Propel Drink Mix.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare operates the businesses under the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household cleaning. The company offers various electrolyte mixes such as Little Remedies.

Electrolyte Mixes End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Electrolyte Mixes for Human End-User

Electrolyte Mixes for Animal End-User

Electrolyte Mixes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005803/en/

