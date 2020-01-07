Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed between Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") and Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of 31 December 2019:
- 208,806 M&P shares
- €255,475.85
At the date of signing the contract on 19 June 2018, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:
- 11,090 M&P shares
- €1,271,475.62
Over the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019, the following transactions were carried out:
- 915 purchase transactions
- 917 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 573,189 shares and 1,606,544.50 for purchase transactions
- 576,475 shares and 1,627,469.13 for sale transactions
For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic, operational, financial and political, social, or environmental risks that may affect the Company's business.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
