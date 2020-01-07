Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on February 10, 2020 after the NYSE market close.

At that time, Everest's earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2020. The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors where a replay of the call will also be available.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

