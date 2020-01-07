The global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 133.81 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising use of asbestos for commercial purposes. In addition, the increasing awareness of malignant mesothelioma is anticipated to further boost the growth of the malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market.

The rising use of asbestos for commercial purposes will be one of the major drivers in the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market. Over the years, the use of asbestos has increased significantly in various applications such as machines, building materials, and transport vehicles. People working in industries that have extensive asbestos applications are regularly exposed to the material and have higher chances of being predisposed to asbestos-related diseases. Thus, the extensive use of asbestos for commercial purposes will drive the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. operates the business under the biopharmaceuticals segment. This segment is involved in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines. The company offers a wide range of malignant mesothelioma therapeutics. Some of the products offered by the company are PLATINOL, OPDIVO, YERVOY, and PARAPLATIN.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. operates the business under the following two segments, which include human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The company's key offerings include ALIMTA and GEMZAR.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has business operations under the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics segments. The product offered by the company is AVASTIN which is a vascular endothelial growth factor-specific angiogenesis inhibitor used for the treatment of various cancers such as colorectal cancer, NSCLC, and breast cancer.

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. operates the business under the following three segments, which include pharmaceuticals, animal health, and others. The company's key offering include KEYTRUDA which is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody used for the treatment of various cancers such as NSCLC, head and neck squamous cell cancer, urothelial carcinoma, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates the business under the following segments: innovative health and essential health. The company's key offering in the malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market include TOMUDEX which is an intravenous powder solution for injection or infusion. It is used for the treatment of mesothelioma of the pleura.

