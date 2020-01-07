Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to September 11th news release regarding the approval for grant of Chinese Patent Application No. 201580025752.6. The company has been informed that the patent has been officially granted by the Chinese patent authority as patent number CN106716137B with an expiry date of May 20, 2035. This new patent continues to expand the broad reach of Relay's intellectual property portfolio for its HemoPalm Analysis Platform in a rapidly advancing market for healthcare technologies.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated Medtech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, advancing multiple opportunities for commercialization within a resource efficient infrastructure. Relay is also actively dedicated to scouting and reviewing strategic acquisitions complimentary to current infrastructure assets and intends to grow as a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the health technologies marketplace.

