Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQR0 ISIN: CA75943L1058 Ticker-Symbol: EIY2 
Tradegate
07.01.20
18:08 Uhr
0,127 Euro
+0,002
+1,20 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,122
0,131
22:27
0,123
0,130
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY MEDICAL CORP0,127+1,20 %