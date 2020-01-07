Hyundai Uber Aerial Rideshare Partnership Ceremony

- Hyundai is the first Uber Elevate partner with manufacturing capabilities to mass produce Uber Air Taxis

- Hyundai's UAM (Urban Air Mobility) will vitalize cities by enabling on-demand urban air mobility in Uber's Elevate Network

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Uber have announced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

"Through the partnership with Uber, we will accelerate efforts to harness Hyundai's businesses and technologies to deliver true freedom of mobility," said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. "We will innovate tirelessly to redefine the boundaries of mobility and provide quality time to customers."

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO

"Hyundai's large scale manufacturing capabilities offer a major step forward for Uber Elevate. As Hyundai taps its automotive industry experience to mass produce air taxis, we will be able to more quickly take Uber's platform into the skies, expanding affordable and seamless transportation in cities around the world," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

