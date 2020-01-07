Hoylu AB (publ): The Board of Directors in Hoylu resolves on a Rights Issue of approximately SEK 13.7 million and carries out a Private Placement of SEK 6.25 million

The information in this press release is not intended for distribution, publication or public release, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the publication or distribution of this press release may be unlawful.

The Board of Directors in Hoylu resolves on a Rights Issue of approximately SEK 13.7 million and carries out a Private Placement of SEK 6.25 million

The Board of Directors in Hoylu AB ("Hoylu" or the "Company") today resolved on a rights issue of approximately SEK 13.7 million (the "Rights Issue").

The Board of Directors today also resolved and carried out a private placement of SEK 6.25 million to Alden AS, Fougner Invest AS, Helling Invest AS and Magnus Tvenge.

The proceeds from the share issues will primarily be used to give the Company additional working capital.

Summary

The Board of Directors has resolved on a Rights Issue where no more than 4,268,446 shares may be issued, with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders, at a subscription price of SEK 3.20 per share. The Rights Issue may result in an addition of capital of up to SEK 13.7 million to the Company.

Subscription of shares in the Rights Issue shall be made during the period from and including 17 January 2020 up until and including 31 January 2020. The record date for the Rights Issue is 15 January 2020.

The Board of Directors has today also resolved and carried out a private placement of 1,953,125 shares to the shareholders Alden AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, Fougner Invest AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, Helling Invest AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, and Magnus Tvenge, having subscribed for 78,125 shares, at a subscription price of SEK 3.20 per share. Payment for subscribed shares in the private placement shall be made by cash payment or by set-off of claims against the Company.

Since the Rights Issue aims to give all shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for newly issued shares at the same subscription price as in the private placement, the Company has not procured any guarantee commitments or obtained subscription commitments regarding the Rights Issue.

Motives for the share issues

The reason for the private placement of shares and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, is to immediately increase the Company's working capital to enable continued growth. A private placement accomplishes this significantly faster and to a lower cost compared to a rights issue. The Board of Director's assessment is that the private placement under the present circumstances is the Company's most favorable way to obtain this financing.

The Rights Issue is, besides for the above-mentioned reasons, carried out to give all shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for newly issued shares at the same subscription price as in the private placement.

Conditions for the Rights Issue and timetable

General

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue results in that the Company's share capital may be increased by a maximum of SEK 351,887 through a new share issue of a maximum of 4,268,446 shares. Payment for subscribed shares shall be made by cash payment. The Company's shareholders shall have preferential right to subscribe for the shares, whereas 1 existing share entitles to 1 subscription right and 6 subscription rights entitles to the subscription of 1 new share. The record date for establishing which shareholders have the right to subscribe for shares with preferential right is 15 January 2020.

The subscription price is SEK 3.20 per new share. Subscription for shares shall be made from and including 17 January 2020 up until and including 31 January 2020. The Rights Issue may result in an addition of capital of up to SEK 13.7 million to the Company (excluding administrative costs for the share issue).

Existing shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, have their ownership diluted by approximately 14.3 percent, after the registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Complete conditions and instructions for the Rights Issue will be made available before the subscription period starts.

Indicative timetable

13 January 2020 Last day of trading including the right to receive Subscription Rights 14 January 2020 First day of trading excluding the right to receive Subscription Rights 15 January 2020 Record date for the Rights Issue 17 January 2020 - 29 January 2020 Trading period for the Subscription Rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 17 January 2020 - 31 January 2020 The Subscription Period for the Rights Issue

Conditions for the private placement

The Board of Directors' resolution on the private placement results in that the Company's share capital increases with SEK 161,013.71 through a new share issue of 1,953,125 shares. The shares have been subscribed by the shareholders Alden AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, Fougner Invest AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, Helling Invest AS, having subscribed for 625,000 shares, and Magnus Tvenge, having subscribed for 78,125 shares.

The subscription price is SEK 3.20 per new share. Payment must be made in cash or by set-off of claims no later than 10 January 2020.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is that the Board of Directors considers that the Company immediately needs additional working capital. The subscription price has been agreed upon following negotiations between the Company and the subscribers, and is deemed to represent the shares market value.

The private placement results in a dilution of shares of the existing shareholders of approximately 7.1 percent, after the registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected Workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:45 PM CET on January 7, 2020.