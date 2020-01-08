The global automotive ventilated seats market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005062/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global automotive ventilated seats market 2020-2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Growth in infrastructure, road network, logistics, and construction activities has significantly increased the number of long-haul journeys in the commercial sector. This has increased the need for advanced seating functionalities, such as ventilated seats in commercial vehicles such as heavy-duty trucks and other heavy motor vehicles. Also, consumer preference for long-haul rides is increasing the demand for ventilated seats in the passenger vehicle segment as well. This is prompting automobile manufacturers to introduce ventilated seats in both commercial and passenger vehicle segments, leading to market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40116

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Ventilated seats reduce the burden on air-conditioning and hence minimizes the use of fuel for air-conditioning, thereby improving the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. Therefore, the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will boost the ventilated seats market during the forecast period.

"Technological advances in the global automotive ventilated seats market and the consolidation of the automotive industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive ventilated seats market by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rapid growth of the automobile industry in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005062/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website:https://www.technavio.com/