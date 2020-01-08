Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - Security Devices International Inc. (OTCQB: SDEV) (CSE: SDZ) ("SDI") (the "Company"), an established non-lethal technology company serving the consumer, private security and law enforcement has made some changes in its Finance Department, elevating Controller Jim Dunfey to the position of Chief Accounting Officer, with responsibility to serve as the Company's principal accounting officer effective December 31, 2019. Mr. Dunfey is 56 years old and has served as the Company's Controller since September 2019, a position he will also continue to hold. Mr. Dunfey's accounting and controls experience include experience in costing, analysis, planning and controls for manufacturing enterprises running on SAP. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dunfey served as Chief Accountant and Cost Controller at Anika Therapeutics, Inc., an integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company, where he worked for 15 years. Mr. Dunfey has a BA in Finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Stan Baumgartner, who just recently was named Chief Financial Officer effective December 1, 2019 has resigned for personal reasons, effective as of January 16, 2020. Mr. Baumgartner will continue to assist the Company with transition matters until the effective date of his resignation. The Company thanks him for his service and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

The Company has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the previously announced Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 13, 2018 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which it purchased certain intellectual property from Andre Buys and engaged him as Chief Technology Officer. Under the Agreement Buys received a first payment of $100,000 cash at the closing as well as certain expense reimbursement and was to receive a second payment of $500,000 cash or $750,000 in Company stock (the "Second Payment") prior to April 13, 2020. Under the Amendment, in lieu of the Second Payment, the Company agreed to issue to Buys (and/or his designees) restricted common stock of the Company valued at $630,000 as soon after the effective date of the Amendment as it is approved by the Company's board of directors and can be effected. The Company also agreed to make a cash payment of $80,000 to Mr. Buys no later than April 13, 2020. Pursuant to the Amendment Buys and his designees were issued a total of 3,866,810 restricted shares (calculated in accordance with the terms of the Amendment based on the average closing price of the Company's stock for the 20 days before the Amendment was signed and approved by the Board, both of which occurred on December 19, 2019). Two million, nine hundred and forty six thousand, one hundred and forty (2,946,140) of the shares were issued to Buys, the Company's CTO, and the balance to an unrelated entity.

In addition to the foregoing, the Amendment terminates Mr. Buys' security interest in and reversionary rights to the intellectual property covered by the Agreement, modifies certain terms of the Agreement relating to royalties, raises Mr. Buys' compensation as CTO to $12,500 per month and provides that, upon Mr. Buy's relocation to Boston, he will become a full-time employee of the Company and earn a salary of $14,000 per month plus certain benefits. Under the Amendment, the Company is prohibited from terminating Mr. Buys without cause prior to April 13, 2021.

On December 31, 2019, in conjunction with the year end the Company granted a total of 1,237,500 incentive stock options to non-employee members of the Board of Directors. The options have a 5 year expiry term and are exercisable at $0.19 (U.S.)

