Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859554 ISIN: JP3368000000 Ticker-Symbol: SWD 
Tradegate
06.01.20
16:10 Uhr
23,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,400
07.01.
23,200
23,600
07.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWA DENKO
SHOWA DENKO KK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOWA DENKO KK23,200-1,69 %