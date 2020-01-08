The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 08.01.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 08.01.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA DE000LB1DVY1 LBBW DL-STUFENZINS 17/20 BD03 BON USD N

CA 2TG XFRA IE00BFY8C754 STERIS PLC DL 0,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N