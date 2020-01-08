Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGLV ISIN: IE00BFY8C754 Ticker-Symbol: 2TG 
Tradegate
06.01.20
15:42 Uhr
134,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,74 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STERIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STERIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,00
135,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STERIS
STERIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STERIS PLC134,00-0,74 %