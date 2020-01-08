MVM Partners today announced the closing of a $325 million healthcare fund, MVM V.

MVM has been investing in high growth healthcare businesses since 1997 and this latest fund, MVM V, will continue this broad, global, investment remit with investments in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, life science tools, and digital health in both private deals and quoted companies. Typical projected investment in each company is $20 to $40 million, but with capacity for larger investments.

In aggregate, MVM has raised investment vehicles totaling over $1 billion which are managed from offices in Boston and London. For more information visit www.mvm.com.

This press release, together with any information or documents accompanying it, is issued by MVM Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe or purchase limited partnership interests. Any investment in MVM V LP will be made solely on the basis of the private placement memorandum issued in connection therewith and the limited partnership agreement and associated documentation.

