POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced its calendar for the publication of financial information for 2020.

Event Date* 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Update February 12, 2020 2019 Annual Results March 26, 2020 2020 First Quarter Financial Update April 21, 2020 2020 Second Quarter Financial Update July 21, 2020 2020 First Half Results September 15, 2020 2020 Third Quarter Financial Update October 20, 2020 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Update February 11, 2021 *Subject to modification

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel's first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Together, with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Poxel successfully completed the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel also established a partnership with Roivant Sciences for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of the partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is advancing into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

Contacts:

Poxel SA

Jonae R. Barnes

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com

+1 617 818 2985

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations and Communication Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

Investor relations Media EU/US

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Joanne Tudorica

may@trophic.eu or tudorica@trophic.eu

+49 89 238 877 34 or +49 171 185 56 82

Investor relations Media France

NewCap

Alexia Faure or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94