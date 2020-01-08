GROUPE LDLC: ESPORT - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS AND GROUPE LDLC SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

LDLC Event, operator of Team LDLC for Groupe LDLC, and Olympique Lyonnais are pleased to announce their esport partnership. Team LDLC, holder of many domestic and international titles - currently the defending League of Legends French champion and WRC world champion - has joined forces with OL eSports. The objective of bringing together OL Groupe and Groupe LDLC, two listed Lyon-based companies, is to strengthen the team's leadership in French and international esports.

A PROFESSIONAL ESPORT TEAM FOR LYON

Olympique Lyonnais and Groupe LDLC, two high-profile brands that have already formed a partnership around the LDLC ASVEL team are now demonstrating a unique strategic commitment to French esports and will give the new team a major lift.

In particular, OL Groupe will contribute its business acumen for developing partnerships and team performance and will also broadcast esport news to a wide audience through club media.

As part of the launch of the partnership, the name of the team will be changed to LDLC OL.

AN ESPORT FACILITY TO OPEN SOON IN LYON

The LDLC OL professional esport team, which plays in FIFA, League of Legends, Counter Strike, Fortnite and WRC games and will play in others in the future, will play in a new esport facility in Lyon starting in the first quarter of 2020. The facility will also house the team's training centre, in partnership with the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy.

STRONG COMMITMENT TO ESPORTS

Through this initiative, unprecedented in France, the team aims to develop esport facilities for a wide range of clients (young people, associations, companies, local authorities, etc.) throughout the Lyon region so as to attract domestic and international talent.

This promising avenue of development is also expected to receive a boost when the new, 16,000-seat arena opens near Groupama Stadium, especially as the arena will be designed in such a way as to host major international esport competitions.

Team LDLC: Created on 16 August 2010, Team LDLC is the oldest, active professional esport team in France. Winner of a spot on the podium in more than 180 domestic and international competitions in more than a dozen different esports over a period of nearly 10 years, Team LDLC has trained more than 30 currently active international professional players.

For more information, please visit: http://www.team-ldlc.com/en

LDLC Event: LDLC Event SAS is a subsidiary of Groupe LDLC specialised in events, video content production, communication and storytelling via video games and esports. LDLC Event was created in May 2016 and co-founded France Esports, the umbrella organisation for French esport participants. Stéphan Euthine, COO of LDLC Event, is the current president of France Esports.

Groupe LDLC: Founded in 1996, Groupe LDLC is now a leader in IT and high-tech e-commerce in France, with 920 employees and annual sales of €507.5 million. It is listed on Euronext Paris. With five e-commerce sites, Groupe LDLC combines activities in IT, high-tech, childcare and education. In 2006, Groupe LDLC entered electronic sports through partnerships and sporting events. Four years later, it deepened its commitment by creating its own team of gamers: Team LDLC. Laurent de la Clergerie, President of Groupe LDLC, said, "Entrepreneurship is like playing a video game. In both cases, you need tactics, anticipation, decision-making moxie, pleasure and passion. Like any player, I'm always looking to improve."

For more information (in French), please visit:www.groupe-ldlc.com

OL Groupe: Olympique Lyonnais, a football club founded in 1950 and chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas since 1987, is listed on Euronext Paris and is a leading player in France's sport and entertainment sector.

Launched in January 2017, the OL eSports team participates in FIFA competitions and won the Orange e-Ligue 1 French championship in 2018. Two OL eSports players, Aero and CocoVBastos, will play in the 2020 FIFA eClub World Cup. Since March 2017, the eSports team has also included Lyon EDG, a Chinese team composed of five top players who compete in the FIFA Online 3 - 4 circuit. Lyon EDG won the Chinese golden boot award for the best esport team in 2017.

Olympique Lyonnais has 49 titles and honours to its name, including 28 gained by its women's team (13 consecutive French championship titles, eight French cup wins and six UEFA Women's Champions League titles, including the last four) and 21 (including a record seven consecutive French league titles) by its men's team, which has again qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions' League 2020, in which it will play Juventus, marking its 23rd consecutive season in a European competition.

This gender-balanced approach is also reflected in the mixed men's and women's academy.

Since Groupama Stadium was inaugurated in January 2016, Olympique Lyonnais has, like all the other major European clubs, had full ownership of an ultra-modern, multi-purpose facility, which is open all year round, dovetailing perfectly with its Full Entertainment strategy spanning sporting, artistic, cultural and corporate events. In addition to the stadium, OL Groupe is also in the process of building a new 16,000-seat indoor arena. This new facility will host concerts and sporting events at the OL City site.



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 900 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations

Olivier Lambert / Marie-Claude Triquet

olambert@actus.fr - mctriquet@actus.fr

Tel.: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 93

