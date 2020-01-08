BOOSTHEAT: H2 HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Vénissieux, January 8, 2020
-
The following amounts were shown on the liquidity account attached to the liquidity agreement signed by BOOSTHEAT with Gilbert Dupont investment services provider as of December 31, 2019:
- Number of shares: 2,765
- Cash balance: €258,684.80
Volumes traded during the second half of 2019 were as follows:
|PURCHASE
|9,216 shares
|€135,393.91
|143 trades
|SALE
|6,451 shares
|€94,078.71
|133 trades
As a reminder, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity provider when the agreement was signed:
- Number of shares: 0
- Cash balance: €300,000.00
Read more about BOOSTHEAT at
www.boostheat-bourse.com
ABOUT BOOSTHEAT
Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext à Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).
*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning
I CONTACTS
ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
Investors Relations
Tel.: (0033)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr
ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tel.: (0033)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina FERRÉ
Tel.: (0033)9 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com
APPENDIX
|Purchases
|Sales
|No. of trades
|No. of shares
|Capital (EUR)
|No. of trades
|No. of shares
|Capital (EUR)
|TOTAL
|143
|9,216
|135,393.91
|133
|6,451
|94,078.71
|09/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31/10/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|01/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|04/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|05/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|06/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|07/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|08/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/11/2019
|13
|1,527
|21,360.44
|2
|25
|353.75
|12/11/2019
|5
|199
|2,670.2
|0
|0
|0
|13/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|320.4
|14/11/2019
|0
|127
|1,655.8
|0
|0
|0
|15/11/2019
|3
|12
|155.4
|4
|180
|2,352.01
|18/11/2019
|4
|73
|944.6
|1
|50
|655
|19/11/2019
|4
|59
|758.6
|3
|215
|2,813
|20/11/2019
|5
|102
|1,305.75
|4
|117
|1,516
|21/11/2019
|6
|121
|1,558.79
|2
|50
|647.5
|22/11/2019
|4
|224
|2,867.2
|3
|31
|399.9
|25/11/2019
|1
|73
|941.7
|2
|150
|1,955
|26/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|105.6
|27/11/2019
|2
|100
|1,325
|2
|191
|2,545.95
|28/11/2019
|5
|135
|1,773
|0
|0
|0
|29/11/2019
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|650
|02/12/2019
|1
|350
|4,550
|0
|0
|0
|03/12/2019
|1
|23
|299
|3
|150
|1,955
|04/12/2019
|6
|198
|2,703.1
|7
|526
|7,101.53
|05/12/2019
|2
|64
|867.2
|9
|461
|6,321.42
|06/12/2019
|10
|466
|6,523.21
|2
|100
|1,400
|09/12/2019
|6
|557
|7,729.21
|5
|128
|1,802
|10/12/2019
|1
|70
|966
|1
|200
|2,780
|11/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12/12/2019
|10
|996
|13,647.49
|7
|380
|5,244
|13/12/2019
|7
|479
|6,601.19
|5
|294
|4,093.8
|16/12/2019
|4
|116
|1,641.5
|8
|588
|8,365.65
|17/12/2019
|1
|1
|14.4
|2
|60
|852
|18/12/2019
|6
|612
|8,739.79
|6
|507
|7,289.44
|19/12/2019
|3
|410
|5,914.5
|6
|361
|5,261.03
|20/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|11
|545
|8,412.51
|23/12/2019
|8
|200
|3,350.96
|6
|125
|2,073
|24/12/2019
|2
|58
|979.4
|7
|88
|1,493.15
|27/12/2019
|12
|708
|12,684.24
|12
|627
|11,298.16
|30/12/2019
|6
|615
|11,076.52
|5
|220
|4,021.91
|31/12/2019
|5
|541
|9,789.72
|0
|0
|0
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2tsaZlolJuWmZ9uYZlrmpZqam2WlJPKa2iYlmSdmMfIZ5qRyW5pmMiWZm9imm1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61584-pr_boostheat_liquidity-contract_hy2019_def.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free