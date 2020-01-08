Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

WKN: A2PSVF ISIN: FR0011814938 Ticker-Symbol: 3QK 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
08:18 Uhr
19,300 Euro
-0,300
-1,53 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2020 | 08:12
59 Leser
BOOSTHEAT: H2 HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Vénissieux, January 8, 2020

-

The following amounts were shown on the liquidity account attached to the liquidity agreement signed by BOOSTHEAT with Gilbert Dupont investment services provider as of December 31, 2019:

  • Number of shares: 2,765
  • Cash balance: €258,684.80

Volumes traded during the second half of 2019 were as follows:

PURCHASE9,216 shares €135,393.91143 trades
SALE6,451 shares €94,078.71133 trades

As a reminder, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity provider when the agreement was signed:

  • Number of shares: 0
  • Cash balance: €300,000.00

Read more about BOOSTHEAT at
www.boostheat-bourse.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext à Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investors Relations

Tel.: (0033)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tel.: (0033)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina FERRÉ

Tel.: (0033)9 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

APPENDIX

PurchasesSales
No. of tradesNo. of sharesCapital (EUR)No. of tradesNo. of sharesCapital (EUR)
TOTAL1439,216135,393.911336,45194,078.71
09/10/2019000000
10/10/2019000000
11/10/2019000000
14/10/2019000000
15/10/2019000000
16/10/2019000000
17/10/2019000000
18/10/2019000000
21/10/2019000000
22/10/2019000000
23/10/2019000000
24/10/2019000000
25/10/2019000000
28/10/2019000000
29/10/2019000000
30/10/2019000000
31/10/2019000000
01/11/2019000000
04/11/2019000000
05/11/2019000000
06/11/2019000000
07/11/2019000000
08/11/2019000000
11/11/2019131,52721,360.44225353.75
12/11/201951992,670.2000
13/11/2019000424320.4
14/11/201901271,655.8000
15/11/2019312155.441802,352.01
18/11/2019473944.6150655
19/11/2019459758.632152,813
20/11/201951021,305.7541171,516
21/11/201961211,558.79250647.5
22/11/201942242,867.2331399.9
25/11/2019173941.721501,955
26/11/201900028105.6
27/11/201921001,32521912,545.95
28/11/201951351,773000
29/11/2019000250650
02/12/201913504,550000
03/12/201912329931501,955
04/12/201961982,703.175267,101.53
05/12/2019264867.294616,321.42
06/12/2019104666,523.2121001,400
09/12/201965577,729.2151281,802
10/12/201917096612002,780
11/12/2019000000
12/12/20191099613,647.4973805,244
13/12/201974796,601.1952944,093.8
16/12/201941161,641.585888,365.65
17/12/20191114.4260852
18/12/201966128,739.7965077,289.44
19/12/201934105,914.563615,261.03
20/12/2019000115458,412.51
23/12/201982003,350.9661252,073
24/12/2019258979.47881,493.15
27/12/20191270812,684.241262711,298.16
30/12/2019661511,076.5252204,021.91
31/12/201955419,789.72000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2tsaZlolJuWmZ9uYZlrmpZqam2WlJPKa2iYlmSdmMfIZ5qRyW5pmMiWZm9imm1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61584-pr_boostheat_liquidity-contract_hy2019_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2020 Actusnews Wire