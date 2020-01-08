BOOSTHEAT: H2 HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH GILBERT DUPONT

Vénissieux, January 8, 2020

The following amounts were shown on the liquidity account attached to the liquidity agreement signed by BOOSTHEAT with Gilbert Dupont investment services provider as of December 31, 2019:

Number of shares: 2,765

Cash balance: €258,684.80

Volumes traded during the second half of 2019 were as follows:

PURCHASE 9,216 shares €135,393.91 143 trades SALE 6,451 shares €94,078.71 133 trades

As a reminder, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity provider when the agreement was signed:

Number of shares: 0

Cash balance: €300,000.00

Read more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-bourse.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext à Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investors Relations

Tel.: (0033)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tel.: (0033)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

BOOSTHEAT - Sabrina FERRÉ

Tel.: (0033)9 82 99 16 13 / sabrina.ferre@boostheat.com

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales No. of trades No. of shares Capital (EUR) No. of trades No. of shares Capital (EUR)

TOTAL 143 9,216 135,393.91 133 6,451 94,078.71 09/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/10/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/11/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/11/2019 13 1,527 21,360.44 2 25 353.75 12/11/2019 5 199 2,670.2 0 0 0 13/11/2019 0 0 0 4 24 320.4 14/11/2019 0 127 1,655.8 0 0 0 15/11/2019 3 12 155.4 4 180 2,352.01 18/11/2019 4 73 944.6 1 50 655 19/11/2019 4 59 758.6 3 215 2,813 20/11/2019 5 102 1,305.75 4 117 1,516 21/11/2019 6 121 1,558.79 2 50 647.5 22/11/2019 4 224 2,867.2 3 31 399.9 25/11/2019 1 73 941.7 2 150 1,955 26/11/2019 0 0 0 2 8 105.6 27/11/2019 2 100 1,325 2 191 2,545.95 28/11/2019 5 135 1,773 0 0 0 29/11/2019 0 0 0 2 50 650 02/12/2019 1 350 4,550 0 0 0 03/12/2019 1 23 299 3 150 1,955 04/12/2019 6 198 2,703.1 7 526 7,101.53 05/12/2019 2 64 867.2 9 461 6,321.42 06/12/2019 10 466 6,523.21 2 100 1,400 09/12/2019 6 557 7,729.21 5 128 1,802 10/12/2019 1 70 966 1 200 2,780 11/12/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/12/2019 10 996 13,647.49 7 380 5,244 13/12/2019 7 479 6,601.19 5 294 4,093.8 16/12/2019 4 116 1,641.5 8 588 8,365.65 17/12/2019 1 1 14.4 2 60 852 18/12/2019 6 612 8,739.79 6 507 7,289.44 19/12/2019 3 410 5,914.5 6 361 5,261.03 20/12/2019 0 0 0 11 545 8,412.51 23/12/2019 8 200 3,350.96 6 125 2,073 24/12/2019 2 58 979.4 7 88 1,493.15 27/12/2019 12 708 12,684.24 12 627 11,298.16 30/12/2019 6 615 11,076.52 5 220 4,021.91 31/12/2019 5 541 9,789.72 0 0 0

