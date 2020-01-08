Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 877619 ISIN: FR0000034639 Ticker-Symbol: ATC 
Tradegate
06.01.20
16:13 Uhr
14,150 Euro
-0,080
-0,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,130
14,140
09:06
14,130
14,140
09:06
ALTRAN
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA14,150-0,56 %
CAPGEMINI SE108,65-2,29 %