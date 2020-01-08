The global conjunctivitis therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 451.33 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing instances of allergy. In addition, the rising number of people engaging in self-medication is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the conjunctivitis therapeutics market.

There is a significant increase in the prevalence of allergies across the globe. The rising incidence of pollen allergy and dust mite allergy increases the risk for allergic conjunctivitis. Additionally, the rising pollution and the increasing carbon dioxide levels are also contributing to the increase in the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis. Moreover, other allergies such as hay fever and asthma also lead to allergic conjunctivitis. Thus, the growing number of allergy cases will drive the need for conjunctivitis therapeutics, leading to the market growth.

Increasing access to information has led to greater awareness of diseases, which in turn, has led to the growing trend of self-diagnosis and self-medication. This is positively influencing the purchase volume of various OCT drugs. Thus, with the easy availability and administration of various OTC drugs, the global conjunctivitis therapeutics market will witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Companies:

Akorn, Incorporated

Akorn, Incorporated operates its business under various segments such as prescription pharmaceuticals and consumer health. Some of the products offered by the company are AzaSite and COSOPT PF.

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN operates its business across three segments, which include US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and international. The company's key offerings include ACULAR, BLEPHAMIDE, POLYTRIM, and ZYMAXID.

Bausch Health

Bausch Health has business operations under various segments, namely Bausch Lomb/international, branded Rx, and U.S. diversified products. Some of the products offered by the company are Alrex, BEPREVE, Besivance, and ZYLET.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates its business under three segments, which include Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's key offerings include NAPHCON-A eye drops, MOXEZA, PATANOL, and PATADAY.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates its businesses under the following segments: pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and others. The company's key offerings in the conjunctivitis therapeutics market include Alegysal and Oftaquix.

Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Allergic conjunctivitis

Bacterial conjunctivitis

Viral conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

