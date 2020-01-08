Sampo plc: If completes Viking deal

SAMPO PLC Stock Exchange Release 8 January 2020 at 9:30 am

If completes Viking deal

Sampo announced on 28 November 2019 that its subsidiary If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has signed an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The parties of the transaction have received all the regulatory approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed.

