Sampo plc: If completes Viking deal

SAMPO PLC Stock Exchange Release 8 January 2020 at 9:30 am
If completes Viking deal
Sampo announced on 28 November 2019 that its subsidiary If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has signed an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The parties of the transaction have received all the regulatory approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
Sampo plc
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Further information:
Måns Edsman
CFO
If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ)
tel. +46 10 603 7174
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com