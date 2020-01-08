Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
07.01.20
16:34 Uhr
39,880 Euro
+0,350
+0,89 %
08.01.2020 | 08:41
08.01.2020 | 08:41
Sampo plc: If completes Viking deal

SAMPO PLC Stock Exchange Release 8 January 2020 at 9:30 am

If completes Viking deal

Sampo announced on 28 November 2019 that its subsidiary If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ) has signed an agreement to buy Viking Redningstjeneste TOPCO A/S. The parties of the transaction have received all the regulatory approvals required. Thus, the transaction will be completed as agreed.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
Sampo plc
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Further information:

Måns Edsman
CFO
If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ)
tel. +46 10 603 7174

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)