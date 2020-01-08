Referring to the bulletin from CELLINK AB's annual general meeting, held on December 18, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 10, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: CLNK B Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0009189657 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 9, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0013647385 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 10, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact CELLINK AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.