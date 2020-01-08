Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 8, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Ellex Klavins, the law firm, has been granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia by Nasdaq Riga as of January 8, 2020 . First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. Being a Certified Adviser permits Ellex Klavins to guide growth companies in Latvia through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet all the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "We are delighted to obtain Certified Advisor status on First North. This is a natural step for our law firm and our banking and finance practice. We constantly strive to meet the highest standards of quality and provide more added value services for our clients," says Ellex Klavins Associated Partner Valters Diure. "Ellex Klavins is a great addition to the family of Nasdaq Baltic Certified Advisers in Latvia," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "We congratulate Ellex Klavins and wish them all success in providing support for Latvian companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. About Ellex Klavins Ellex Klavins is one of the leading law firms in Latvia which provides legal services of the highest quality in all business areas. 27 year history, the firm has advised on major international projects and landmark local deals. Ellex Klavins offers a wide range of expertise in varied areas of business law, providing each of its clients with tailored and highly specialized legal services, both locally and on a pan-Baltic scale. About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com