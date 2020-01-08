Emerging mobile payment startup joins growing list of fintech brands working with the firm's UK team

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR firm for tech and healthcare brands, today announced the signing of UK-based tech startup VibePay to its growing fintech client roster. VibePay makes it easy for users to send and receive money, no matter who they bank with and with no need to share bank account numbers or sort codes.

The brand is tapping PAN's UK team for integrated marketing and PR support during its nationwide consumer launch. Additionally, the firm will be tasked with helping move the company into the B2B payment space, where it will offer payment services to e-sellers and small businesses.

With VibePay, users can create groups to split payments and remind friends to pay them back without having to check their bank account. PAN will help build a narrative on how VibePay tackles "social debt," using the brand's supporting research that demonstrates nearly a quarter (23%) of Brits are owed money by their mates, with the average amount being £98. PAN will also support VibePay's earned media strategy as it expands its payment offerings.

VibePay was founded by 26-year-old entrepreneur Luke Massie. Massiue also built Vibe Tickets, which successfully disrupted the ticketing market with its fee-free model. The wider Vibe Group is backed by Candy Ventures, employs 30 people and has offices in Lancaster and London.

"We want to disrupt the incumbent payment providers and make VibePay the nation's favourite way to pay," says Massie. "Earning fans across social and mainstream media is an important part of that and we need the help of an ambitious agency. We're delighted to have PAN on board."

Recognising the gap that VibePay fills in the payment market, PAN UK's Vice President General Manager, Nia Evans, sees great potential for the brand.

"As a nation, we find it excruciatingly uncomfortable reminding a friend they owe us money. This reluctance is not just leaving a big hole in our pockets, it's also destroying friendships," says Evans. "We're super excited to be working with VibePay to address this issue with a quick and secure way to get paid back."

Led by Evans, the PAN UK team looks forward to working with VibePay to increase awareness and bring the early-stage brand's story to life.

About VibePay

VibePay is the social way to get paid back, making it easier for friends to split the cost of concert tickets, presents, holidays, dinners, etc. Founded by young entrepreneur Luke Massie in 2018, VibePay is powered by Open Banking and enables secure direct-from-bank payments. The VibePay app for consumers is currently available for beta testing and will soon be free to download via The App Store and Google Play. VibePay for Business, a frictionless payment solution for merchants and marketplaces, will also launch in the coming months.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a leading integrated marketing and PR agency servicing tech and healthcare brands across all stages of growth. Recently named "Medium PR Firm of the Year" by PR News in 2019, the agency has office locations in London, Boston (headquarters), San Francisco, New York and Orlando. PAN's approach offers the agility and personalized service of a mid-sized agency, while delivering strategy and service that meets the demand of international programs. PAN moves ideas that create compelling stories, drive intent and influence markets across all forms of media for brands such as SAP, Samsung, 8x8, Radial, Monster, MediaMath, Actian, Cogito and ArmadaHealth. For more information, visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm) or call 617.502.4300.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005055/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications

Sofia Cabrera

scabrera@pancomm.com

+44 (0) 20 7924 55656