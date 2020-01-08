Xinhua Silk Road: China's Haier wins CES Tech Awards for Casarte IoT refrigerator

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's home appliances giant Haier won the Technology Innovation Award from CES Tech Awards program at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for its Casarte IoT refrigerator.

The Casarte IoT refrigerator, equipped with advanced preservation technology, is not only a refrigerator, but also a family health consultant. Based upon taste and dietary preferences, the refrigerator can recommend a weekly nutritional meal plan and customize personalized recipes for the family, according to Haier.

Casarte IoT refrigerator is just one of the achievements made by Haier in pursuing its smart home strategy which focuses on providing users with Internet of Things (IoT) scenario solutions covering clothing, food, housing and entertainment.

Haier is now promoting the deep integration of the home appliances industry with emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT, with the Haier Smart Home dedicated to offering smart services in living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and balcony.

Haier smart home solutions have helped enhance quality of life for its users. For example, they can manage ingredients through the large screen of the refrigerator. When ingredients are about to expire, users will be notified so they may consume or remove them to avoid waste and spoiled food.

Thanks to its user experience-centered method, Haier Smart Home is winning popularity with users worldwide. The number of users of the complete set of Haier Smart Home products is nearing 20 million, said Haier.

The growing number of users are attracted by the local design, manufacturing, and sales of its major brands including Haier, AQUA, Fisher & Paykel, GE Appliances, Candy, Casarte, and Leader.

Haier's global brands are exploring the smart home scenarios for a better user experience in their unique markets. In New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel's social kitchen allows users to share cooking experiences on social platforms in real time.

Through activating local advantages, Haier continues its trend of feeding global users with high-end differentiated refrigeration products, said Zhao Qinghai, a project manager of Haier Group, at the award ceremony.

CES Tech Awards is the first CES award program made in collaboration with Chinese official media Xinhuanet recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES.

2020 CES, the world's premier tech show, kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on January 7.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/310350.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063272/Haier.jpg