Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856678 ISIN: US1890541097 Ticker-Symbol: CXX 
Tradegate
06.01.20
11:50 Uhr
136,36 Euro
-0,68
-0,50 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,90
136,14
10:38
134,76
135,92
10:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERRY GLOBAL
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC40,000-1,96 %
CLOROX COMPANY136,36-0,50 %