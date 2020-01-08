Technavio has been monitoring the global disposable garbage bags market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing demand for disposable garbage bags from commercial end-users and emergence of recycled disposable garbage bags are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The increase in the amount of waste generated by the hospitality sector including resorts, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and other commercial entities and various office buildings is driving the demand for disposable garbage bags. The global start-up space is witnessing growth due to accessibility to business benefits like tax holidays, increasing ease of doing business, and presence of favorable government policies like legal protections. This is leading to an increase in office spaces and tech parks. The generation of both solid and liquid wastes in these buildings will lead to an increase in the adoption of disposable garbage bags. Thus, the increasing demand for disposable garbage bags from commercial end-users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Disposable Garbage Bags Market Companies:

Berry Global

Berry Global is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Engineered Materials, Health, Hygiene Specialties, and Consumer Packaging. The company offers various types of garbage bags.

Harwal Group of Companies

Harwal Group of Companies is headquartered in UAE and offers products through the following business units: Building materials, Industrial products, Consumer products, Packaging solutions, Furniture, and Refrigerators. The company offers 30G, 50G, 55G, 55G heavy duty, and other garbage bags.

Reynolds Group Holdings

Reynolds Group Holdings is headquartered in New Zealand and operates under various business segments, namely Reynolds Consumer Products, Pactiv Foodservice, Graham Packaging, Evergreen, and Closures. The company offers various types of garbage bags through its sub-brand, Hefty.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers various types of garbage bags through its sub-brand, The Glad Products Company.

Weifang Kangle Plastics

Weifang Kangle Plastics is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: Bags, PE apron, Deli sheet, and Box liner. The company offers biohazard medical waste bag, star sealed garbage bag, drawstring garbage bag, flat bottom garbage bag, and others.

