The renewable energy unit of the French energy giant has made a public call to source mounting structures for the large scale PV projects it wants to build in France up to 2023.The EDF Renouvelables clean energy arm of French state-owned utility EDF has opened a tender for a framework agreement to supply steel mounting structures for solar projects in France. The selected providers will have to deliver products up to 2023. "Supply shall include structures compliant with CRE regulation," stated the tender document, in reference to France's carbon footprint rules. The CRE regime prioritizes projects ...

