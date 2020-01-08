Technavio has been monitoring the global hepatitis C drugs market and the market is poised to post a decremental growth of USD -5.72 billion during 2019-2023. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Hepatitis C Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Combination therapy and Monotherapy), by Type (Acute hepatitis C and Chronic hepatitis C), by Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-hepatitis-c-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The high prevalence of hepatitis C and increasing number of voluntary licensing agreements are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Individuals addicted to opioids and patients on parenteral therapy are highly susceptible to hepatitis C as it is a blood-borne infection. Lack of awareness about hepatitis C disease in developing countries is leading to an increase in the death rate. In developed countries, almost half of the patients with hepatitis C remain undiagnosed. In addition, the prevalence of hepatitis C is higher among males than females. All these factors are driving the need for better diagnosis of hepatitis C and the prescription of hepatitis C drugs by physicians. Thus, the high prevalence of hepatitis C is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hepatitis C Drugs Market Companies:

AbbVie

AbbVie is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the Pharmaceutical products segment. The company offers MAVYRET, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic hepatitis C.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Biopharmaceuticals business unit. The company offers DAKLINZA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic HCV genotype 1 or genotype 3 infection.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers COPEGUS, which is indicated in combination with PEGASYS for the treatment of patients with chronic HCV infection.

Gilead

Gilead is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Biopharmaceuticals business segment. The company offers HARVONI, EPCLUSA, and SOVALDI.

Merck

Merck is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical and Other segments. The company offers ZEPATIER, which is indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C genotype 1 or 4 infection in adults.

Hepatitis C Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

Hepatitis C Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

