DGAP-Media / 2020-01-08 / 11:08 *Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE release a SAAS prototype for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease based on blood test results* (BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) 08 January 2020 Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a leading developer of next generation breakthroughs in age-related disease accelerated by the integration of leading science and A.I today announced we have released our, SAAS (software as a service) based, online rapid analysis report prototype for early diagnosis for Alzheimer's Disease, based on blood test results. Ageing is a global megatrend, as the world continues to age rapidly, age-related diseases have become a significant healthcare burden for all governments. Alzheimer's Disease is one of the most crippling age-related diseases, there are more than 50 million dementia patients globally which created a global economic burden of more than $1 trillion in 2018. Currently there is no affordable and accurate early stage universal testing for Alzheimer's Disease. All methods are either invasive and painful, expensive or inaccurate. Our A.I diagnosis is based on a non-invasive blood test, which can provide instant diagnosis for health screening of multiple age-related diseases. We have achieved 85% accuracy for diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease through our A.I model based on blood test results. These diagnostics will now be validated through our extensive and industry leading hospital network. This is a catalyst for our second phase, which potentially will make further significant gains and breakthroughs towards a seamless blood test setting a new gold standard for Alzheimer's Disease early diagnosis. Evidence shows that early diagnosis and intervention of key diseases can not only help postpone or ameliorate symptoms but also lead to enhanced longevity. On top of this, early diagnosis is also a significant component for pharmaceutical companies to gain access to a key demographic for clinical trials that can expedite drug discovery. The CEO, Wade Menpes-Smith states "This is clearly a significant breakthrough moment for Aladdin and fundamentally transforms the outlook for the company. I'm satisfied we have met the first milestone for this product, and we look forward to both validating our product with our globally respected partnership network and further improving the accuracy." Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman) About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by our award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, our AI drug discovery platform will be used to by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately. End of Media Release Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Key word(s): Health 2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Unter den Linden 10 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 700140449 E-mail: info@aladdinid.com Internet: www.aladdinid.com ISIN: DE000A12ULL2 WKN: A12ULL Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 948917 End of News DGAP Media 948917 2020-01-08

January 08, 2020 05:08 ET (10:08 GMT)