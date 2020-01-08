Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UF2 ISIN: FI4000092556 Ticker-Symbol: 38P 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
11:45 Uhr
15,240 Euro
-0,020
-0,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,260
15,340
11:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIHLAJALINNA
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ15,240-0,13 %