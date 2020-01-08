Technavio has been monitoring the global multivariable transmitters market and the market is poised to grow by USD 293 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global multivariable transmitters market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 142-page research report with TOC on " Multivariable Transmitters Market Analysis Report by End-users (Oil and gas, Chemical and petrochemical, Power, Mining and metals, and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The increasing focus on reducing the overall components required for flow measurement and growing investments in renewable energy sources are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Flow measurements are essential for the safe and efficient running of a process plant. Earlier, the change in process conditions in a process plant were measured using pressure transmitters, temperature transmitters, flow computers, and differential pressure transmitters. This led to an increase in the number of devices, system complexity, and costs associated with maintenance, wiring, process connections, and multiple pipe penetrations. However, the emergence and use of multivariable transmitters in a process plant has not only eliminated the need for multiple devices but also improved the efficiency and minimized the overall installation cost by 35%-45%. Thus, the increasing focus on reducing the overall components required for flow measurement is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Multivariable Transmitters Market Companies:

ABB

ABB is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, and Power Grids. The company offers 266CRH, 266CRT, 266CSH, 266CST, 266JRH, 266JRT, 266JSH, 266JST, and 266 Modbus.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers Rosemount 305 integral manifold, Rosemount 304 conventional manifold, Rosemount 4088 multivariable transmitter, and Rosemount 333 HART tri-loop signal converter.

Honeywell

Honeywell is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers SmartLine multivariable transmitters (SMV800).

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Power and Gas, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Financial Services, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company offers JT400 multivariable gas transmitter (MVG).

Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses. The company offers EJX930A and EJX910A series of multivariable transmitters.

Multivariable Transmitters End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Oil and gas

Chemical and petrochemical

Power

Mining and metals

Others

Multivariable Transmitters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

